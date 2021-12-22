National

Delhi government bans Christmas, New Year mass gatherings in view of rising Omicron cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 22, 2021

A medic collects a swab sample for conducting Covid test in New Delhi on Saturday   -  The Hindu

All restaurants and bars in the NCT region are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacities

In view of rising Covid cases and increasing instances of Omicron infections, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned all cultural events and mass gatherings for Christmas and New Year in the National Capital territory of Delhi.

As per an order released by the DDMA, “all social/political/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi”.

“Hence, all district magistrates and district DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi,” the order released on Wednesday read.

All restaurants and bars in the NCT region are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacities; while, marriages will have a maximum of 200 people.

The NCT region reported 125 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The number of Omicron cases here stand at 57.

Published on December 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

New Delhi
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like