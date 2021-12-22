Delhi government bans Christmas, New Year mass gatherings in view of rising Omicron cases

Scaling the population peak in India
In view of rising Covid cases and increasing instances of Omicron infections, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned all cultural events and mass gatherings for Christmas and New Year in the National Capital territory of Delhi.
As per an order released by the DDMA, “all social/political/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/festival related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi”.
“Hence, all district magistrates and district DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregations take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi,” the order released on Wednesday read.
All restaurants and bars in the NCT region are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacities; while, marriages will have a maximum of 200 people.
The NCT region reported 125 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The number of Omicron cases here stand at 57.
