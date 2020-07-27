Delhi Government launches ‘Rozgaar Bazzar’ for job seekers, employers

Delhi Government on Monday launched ‘Rozgaar Bazzar’ to bring job seekers and employers on one platform.

“This step will give a boost to the jobs market and the economy. The job seekers and employers can go to the jobs.delhi.gov.in website where they can find suitable job opportunities as well as those looking to recruit will have a database of the suitable job seekers,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Those looking for jobs can also update their qualification, experience and requirements on this online platform, he added.

On the Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal said, “In June, the national capital was at the second position in the highest number of cases but now Delhi is at the 10th spot in India”.

Currently, there’s an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi out of which only 2,800 Covid patients remain at these hospitals and 12,500 beds are vacant, he added.

Door delivery of ration

Last week, Delhi Cabinet has also given the approval to the doorstep delivery of ration under ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’.

However, there will be given an option to choose between going to the ration shops to collect the ration or the door-step delivery of ration.

Delhi Government has also said the day this scheme will start operating in the national capital, the same day central government’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ will also be applicable in the national capital.