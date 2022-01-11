Delhi govt to offer online yoga classes to home-isolated Covid patients

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched the “Delhi Ki Yogashala” programme for Covid patients that are in home isolation. Under this programme, the Delhi government will be rolling out online yoga classes conducted by trained instructors for upto 40,000 citizens who are in home-isolation.

In a virtual address, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government is starting a new initiative to offer yoga classes to Covid patients who are in home isolation. Yoga helps in boosting immunity. A large team of yoga instructors has been created and trained to teach yoga to these patients. A link will be sent to home isolated Covid patients in the city and from Wednesday, they can start attending these classes.”

In a bid to offer more personalised sessions, each class will have only 15 people and each session will be held for one hour each. The CM added that classes will be held between 6 am-11 am and 4 pm-7 pm and home-isolated patients can choose the timing when they would like to attend these online classes.

Imposing restrictions

With rising cases, Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed stricter curbs in the capital city on Monday. While restaurants have been asked to shut down dine-in services, they have been allowed to operate take-away and delivery services. In addition, the Delhi government has asked all private offices to shutdown except those that fall under the “exempted category”.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) however urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision of closing down private offices in Delhi. The traders’ body said that this will have an adverse impact on nearly nine lakh private offices are conducting business in the city and providing employment to lakhs of people. It urged the government to allow private offices to remain functional with 50 per cent capacity and following Covid safety protocols. It also said that corporate sector, which has completely digitised operations, may be asked to close down, but traders and other small businesses should be allowed to run their offices.