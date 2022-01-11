Delhi govt to offer online yoga classes to home-isolated Covid patients

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Delhi government on Tuesday launched the “Delhi Ki Yogashala” programme for Covid patients that are in home isolation. Under this programme, the Delhi government will be rolling out online yoga classes conducted by trained instructors for upto 40,000 citizens who are in home-isolation.
In a virtual address, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi government is starting a new initiative to offer yoga classes to Covid patients who are in home isolation. Yoga helps in boosting immunity. A large team of yoga instructors has been created and trained to teach yoga to these patients. A link will be sent to home isolated Covid patients in the city and from Wednesday, they can start attending these classes.”
In a bid to offer more personalised sessions, each class will have only 15 people and each session will be held for one hour each. The CM added that classes will be held between 6 am-11 am and 4 pm-7 pm and home-isolated patients can choose the timing when they would like to attend these online classes.
With rising cases, Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed stricter curbs in the capital city on Monday. While restaurants have been asked to shut down dine-in services, they have been allowed to operate take-away and delivery services. In addition, the Delhi government has asked all private offices to shutdown except those that fall under the “exempted category”.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) however urged the Delhi government to reconsider its decision of closing down private offices in Delhi. The traders’ body said that this will have an adverse impact on nearly nine lakh private offices are conducting business in the city and providing employment to lakhs of people. It urged the government to allow private offices to remain functional with 50 per cent capacity and following Covid safety protocols. It also said that corporate sector, which has completely digitised operations, may be asked to close down, but traders and other small businesses should be allowed to run their offices.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...