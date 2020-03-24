Delhi Police clears Shaheen Bagh, ending anti-CAA protests

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
The Delhi Police cleared Shaheen Bagh here on Tuesday, halting the 3.5-month long agitation against the CAA-NRC-NPR by various organisations. The protesters said the police action was based on their request to clear the road so that no person suffers in the event of the spread of Covid-19.
One of the organisers of the agitation, Sultan Sheikh, told BusinessLine that it was not a police crackdown. “We had informed the Delhi Police that we will temporarily stop the agitation in view of Covid-19 and the decision of the governments to enforce a lockdown. We do not want anyone to suffer because of the blockade of the road. So the protest site was cleared by the Police after a mutual agreement,” Sheikh told BusinessLine.
Sheikh added that the future of the protests will be decided once the lockdown is over. “Once this Covid-19 situation is over, we will hold discussions with like-minded organisations, trade unions and farmers’ outfits about the next step,” he said. It is learnt that there were differences among the protesters over clearing the venue.
The protest near Jamia Millia Islamia has also been cleared by the Police. The graffiti drawn by protesters on university’s walls, too, was cleared by the administration.
The Delhi Police, however, gave a different version of the event. It said the protesters were not ready to leave the venue despite requests. “A total of nine protesters, including six women, were detained and taken to a nearby police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said. “People were requested to vacate the site as a lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, action was taken when refused to move,” Meena added.
The Shaheen Bagh protests, led mainly by women, became a model for anti-CAA agitations. Such protests were launched by organisations at many parts of the country in December and January. Many such similar protests were also stopped after the reports of Covid-19 cases.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...