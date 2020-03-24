Delhi police to issue curfew passes for services providing essential goods, says report

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will be issuing curfew passes for service providers associated with essential goods and services amid the shutdown in the capital owing to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.
Delhi Police will be issuing curfew passes for vehicles bringing essential goods into the city from the national capital region (NCR), Times of India reported. The passes will have to be collected from the respective DCP offices by the owners, who will then be handing them over to the drivers of the vehicles. No essential goods and service provider vehicle will be allowed entry into the city without the curfew passes, the report said
Mediapersons, will not need the passes and can get entry with their ID cards, according to media reports.
More details including format and further requirements are likely to be shared today, the report said.
On Sunday, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been imposed in Delhi till March 31 in light of the outbreak, banning all mass gatherings.
Delhi, on Monday, had moved to seal all its borders, imposing a curfew in the capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested citizens to follow lockdown norms strictly.
“Stringent action would be taken against those who do not follow the norms of lockdown in Delhi. Everybody is requested to stay at home tomorrow. Coronavirus can be defeated if we put up a united fight,” he said.
The State on Monday further imposed a complete lockdown in 30 States and Union Territories covering 548 districts amid the increasing number of cases in the country.
India currently has 446 active cases of COVID-19 with the death toll from the pandemic reaching 9, according to the Union Health Ministry.
