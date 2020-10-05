Delhi Zoo offers eco services worth ₹423 crore annually: Report

In what could be the world’s first economic valuation of a zoo, the National Zoological Park in New Delhi is found to be providing ecosystem services estimated at nearly ₹423 crore annually.

As per the valuation, by the Energy and Resources Institute, recreational and cultural component of the ecosystem services is valued at ₹324.33 crore a year, education and research at ₹37.6 crore, employment generation at ₹32.16 crore and biodiversity conservation at ₹27.33 crore. The vegetation on the sprawling compound, sequesters carbon dioxide worth ₹1.31 crore annually.

The report was compiled at the behest of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), and released on Monday by the Minister for Environment and Forests, Prakash Javadekar.

“This is first economic valuation of any zoological park in the world, said TERI Director General Ajay Mathur.

The study also calculated the one-time value of the land on which the zoological park located to be ₹55,167 crore.

Addressing the function, where Pranimitra awards were announced, Javadekar said the government is exploring the possibility of using public private partnership (PPP) model for upgrading and developing 160 zoos in the country.

“Policy for upgradation and development of all the zoos in the country is underway and will be taken during the upcoming budget,” the Minister said adding that State governments, corporations, businesses and people will be the key elements of the plan.