Demand for techies nearly doubled in last 14 months: ISF

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Demand for IT professionals has at least doubled in the last 14 months as most global enterprises are busy expediting digitisation and automation of their businesses, reported the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), an apex body of temporary workers industry in the country.
“World of work is digital. Thus the demand for techies this year is at least double of what we have witnessed in pre Covid times. The majority of global organisations are accelerating digital transformation due to Covid and this momentum of transition will continue to remain even after the pandemic,'' observed Suchita Dutta, Executive Director at ISF. There is a sudden surge in demand for digital skills (esp cially for talent around Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Information Security and Blockchain), and as a result, temp role hiring for freshers and others too has seen a rise in calendar 2021, confirmed the apex body.
Quoting a recent report, ISF said the expectations to enlist freshers among organisations had increased from 6% in 2020 to 15% in 2021. Also, the tech sector has been the top recruiter for freshers at 24% when telecom and e-commerce segments hired 21% and 19% freshers, respectively.
Also read: Rising unemployment adds to the Covid pain
However, the tech industry's biggest challenge would be talent sourcing and retention (now with job environment improving and voluntary employee attrition is on the rise) of skilled resources and this scenario has resulted in increased demand for temp staffing, including that of freshers. Most of these freshers are hired from across tier 1, 2 and 3 universities and colleges and trained on digital skills before being deployed on various projects.
“Overall the industry is gearing up to match the needs and increase the talent supply by upgrading HR processes, adding more training units and also by upping the number of their temp hires,'' Dutta added.
There was a tangible shift towards immediate hires in temp roles among enterprises as the supply side is already under pressure, she further noted
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...