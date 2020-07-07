Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
The Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing of the old secretariat building complex here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments.
The move comes days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state’s decision to construct a new secretariat complex here by demolishing the existing one.
“The demolition of the secretariat building began during wee hours of Tuesday and it will go on today,” official sources said.
The chief minister’s office on Tuesday released the elevation design of the proposed “integrated secretariat new building,”which would come up at the existing site.
The communication from KCR’s office said Rao may approve the design.
Rao laid the foundation stone for the new administrative complex on June 27 last year.
However, later some public interest litigations (PIL) were filed in the High Court against the construction of the new one alleging that it would cause unnecessary burden on the state’s exchequer.
The state government earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about four lakh sq-ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the complex with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.
According to government sources, the new secretariat will be fully “Vaastu compliant.”
Opposition parties have protested the construction of new secretariat buildings by demolishing some of the existing structures.
Chief Spokesperson of Telangana BJP, K Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement on Tuesday said the party strongly protests the ’atrocious action’ of the TRS government in demolishing the old secretariat buildings for false prestige of KCR in the midst of a global pandemic crisis.
“While Chief Ministers across the country are busy building infrastructure to accommodate COVID-19 patients, unfortunately Telangana has a Chief Minister, who is busy demolishing the existing infrastructure, which can easily be turned into a massive facility to accommodate thousands of COVID-19 patients,” he said.
The BJP strongly believes that the old secretariat buildings complex could have been easily converted into a 20,000 bed facility.
As the buildings are located in the heart of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, it could have been the ideal location to use for COVID-19 treatment.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...