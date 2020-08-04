DGFT allows free exports of ventilators

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has officially allowed free exports of all ventilators, including artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus.

This follows a green signal given by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 to the proposal by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to allow the export of made-in-India ventilators last week.

The DGFT, in a notification on Tuesday, changed the export policy for all ventilators from the prohibited category to the free category.

Exports of ventilators were prohibited following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country earlier this year as there was a concern that there may be a shortage of the life-saving machine domestically.

The decision has been taken to allow exports freely as the country now has the capacity to manufacture ventilators indigenously.