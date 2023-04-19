Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told top brass of Army that “ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation is the best way forward”, alluding that dialogue is the way out to settle border differences with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Rajnath Singh’s comment assumes importance since India and China have still to deliver on the outcome of last December’s 17th round of India-China Corps Commander level meeting where the two sides had agreed for “resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest” for restoring peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

The two armies continue to maintain combat deployment at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh given that some friction points remain unresolved since Galwan face off of May 2020.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders in his address before the Army Commanders’ Conference, the Defence Minister “expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency” though he stated that “the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and disengagement and de-escalation, is the best way forward,” the Defence Ministry officially stated.

‘Synergised energies in J&K

The Defence Minister complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism in the western sector. The proxy war by the adversary, hinting at Pakistan, continues, Singh told the Commanders. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue..,” he said.

He also assured availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity.

Unconventional warfare

Singh also stressed upon the present complex world situation that effects everyone globally. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” he said.

He appreciated the Army’s significant contributions in military diplomacy to push national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies, besides for its effort in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission post earthquake in Turkey during ‘Operation Dost’.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Minister also released the second edition of Indian Army UN Journal titled ‘Blue Helmet Odessey- Changing Contours of Peacekeeping Operations in the 20th Century’ which is a compilation of inputs from missions and perspectives by senior military leadership and diplomats. A commemorative postal stamp on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Army too was made public. Singh reviewed an equipment display focusing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, artificial intelligence, training, robotics, virtual reality, operational logistics etc.

