DIAT develops Ayurvedic face mask, and antimicrobial body suit

Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed Ayurvedic biodegradable face mask and anti-microbial body suit.

The transfer of technology (ToT) for this product was signed in June 2020 between DIAT and Kolhapur-based Siddheshwar Techtessile Pvt Ltd for actual production on mass scale to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

The company has launched the first-ever Ayurvedic biodegradable face mask named Pavitrapati for sale. Siddheshwar Techtessile has developed 10,000 masks and has received good response for the product.

The anti-microbial body suit named Aushada Tara has superhydrophobic, breathing, anti-microbial, and comfort feeling properties.

The suit has cleared splash-resistant tests; it has strong fluid-repellent property, the Press Information Bureau press release stated.

Production of Aushada Tara has started, and the initial order is already placed and executed.