DIAT develops Ayurvedic face mask, and antimicrobial body suit

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Pune, August 14
Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has developed Ayurvedic biodegradable face mask and anti-microbial body suit.
The transfer of technology (ToT) for this product was signed in June 2020 between DIAT and Kolhapur-based Siddheshwar Techtessile Pvt Ltd for actual production on mass scale to help contain the spread of Covid-19.
The company has launched the first-ever Ayurvedic biodegradable face mask named Pavitrapati for sale. Siddheshwar Techtessile has developed 10,000 masks and has received good response for the product.
The anti-microbial body suit named Aushada Tara has superhydrophobic, breathing, anti-microbial, and comfort feeling properties.
The suit has cleared splash-resistant tests; it has strong fluid-repellent property, the Press Information Bureau press release stated.
Production of Aushada Tara has started, and the initial order is already placed and executed.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...