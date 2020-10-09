Digital Apnayen campaign gives further push to digital payment adoption

The Digital Apnayen Campaign, which was rolled out on August 15 to encourage customers to use digital banking channels, has propelled digital payment adoption with banks having on-boarded 1.58 crore customers in less than two months since launch, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

It has also resulted in deployment of 50,000 Point of Sales (PoS) terminals, over three lakh QR codes, and 18,000 BHIM Aadhaar pay devices in just 45 days, the Department of Financial Services tweeted on Friday.

This campaign was launched under the aegis of the government’s Digital India initiative.

Also read: RTGS to be available 24x7 from December

The DFS said in a tweet, “Pushing digital payment adoption further with the #DigitalApnayen campaign! Started on 15thAug’20, DFS’s campaign has already onboarded over 1.58 crore customers and has resulted in deployment of 50k POS, over 3 lakh QR codes & 18k BHIM Aadhaar pay devices in just 45 days.@FinMinIndia”.

Under the Digital Apnayen campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch to the digital payment mode.

Also, banks were advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches, business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting this campaign.