Devotees visiting Kedarnath shrine — the remotest pilgrimage spot in the Char Dham yatra — can now make donations digitally at the doorstep of the temple, thanks to a new initiative by fintech major Paytm.

Devotees visiting the 1,200-year-old temple on the Garhwal Himalayan range — which reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday — can now scan a Paytm QR code and pay through Paytm UPI among other payment methods such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Postpaid and more.

The Kedarnath temple, which is situated in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of 3,583 meters above sea level, is open for devotees only from the end of April to the beginning of November, as the region is covered in snow during the winter months.

Remote offerings

Devotees can also use the Paytm Super App even to make digital donations to Kedarnath temple from the comfort of their homes across India. “We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion by taking our innovative mobile payment solutions to every nook and corner of the country,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

The tech innovator has been empowering the grassroots of the country with robust mobile payment solutions.

While digitised donation is available now at Kedarnath, as well as Badrinath, the fintech major is also working towards making the facility available at the other two dhams in Uttarakhand — Gangotri and Yamunotri — said sources.

Already this facility of digital donations is available through Paytm in shrines such as Vaishnodevi (near Katra) and Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati in South India.

Kedarnath temple holds immense religious and cultural significance for Hindus, and is one of the four holy shrines of the popular Char Dham Yatra. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus.