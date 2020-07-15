Disqualification notices to be sent to Pilot, other MLAs for not attending CLP meet: Cong

Disqualification notices will be issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, a senior party leader said.

The Congress had on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the State Cabinet.

The notices of disqualification will be issued to all such MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, who were absent from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting through the Speaker of legislative assembly, AICC general secretary, Avinash Pande, said on Wednesday.

He said the party has filed a petition before the Speaker for dismissal of such MLAs. If replies by the MLAs are not found to be justified, it is up to the Speaker to decide for action, he added.

A total of 19 party MLAs, including Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings.