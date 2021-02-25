DMRC provides e-rickshaws for last mile connectivity

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
To improve last mile connectivity, the Delhi Metro has flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’ from Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station of Magenta Line. These E-rickshaws will be plying from 6 am to 11 pm daily providing last mile connectivity to nearby localities, said a release.
A charging station for these electric vehicles has also been provided. DMRC has partnered with a consortium of ETO Pvt Ltd (who will operate the e-rickshaws) and GEM Vehicles (who is the manufacturer) to run these services from three stations -Jamia Milia Islamia, Sukhdev Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh.
Initially, soon the fleet will be doubled to to 50 in next few days covering two more stations of this line. These GPS enabled ETO are specially designed having a covered cabin and full front windscreen and ply within an area of 3-4 km around metro stations.
Fares are at a base price of ₹10 for first 2 km and ₹5 for every-subsequent km. The commuters can also book vehicles through the ETO app and pay digitally for their rides.
Presently, over 300 e-rickshaws are already providing last mile connectivity service from 36 Metro stations spread across the network, stated DMRC in a release. In its continued efforts to boost last mile connectivity, DMRC will be further introducing e-rickshaw services from 15 more Metro stations by the end of next month.
