Doctors, nurses to visit villages once in two days: R Ashoka

To control the spread of Covid in rural areas, doctors and nurses will visit villages once in two days in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at Udupi on Tuesday, R Ashoka, Karnataka Revenue Minister, who visited the cyclone-affected areas said, the Government has assigned 15 doctors and 40 nursing staff members to each taluk in Bengaluru Rural district. They visit every village, inspect the health condition of people there and, if needed, send them to the taluk or district-level hospitals.

He said that he will issue orders to extend such a service in other districts of the State also. The teams of doctors and nurses should visit a village at least three times in a week, he said.

On the reason for increase in the number of cases in rural areas, he said many daily-wage earners and others left Bengaluru for their native areas in rural Karnataka after the lockdown was imposed.

Asked if the lockdown would be extended in Karnataka, Ashoka said: “My personal opinion is that lockdown should be continued. However, the Chief Minister will take a final decision on it.”

He said that the number of cases started coming down in the neighbouring States after the lockdown was imposed there.

On the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in Udupi district, he said the initial report has put the estimated loss in the district at ₹68 crore. He said around 32.55 hectares of area under horticulture was affected by the cyclone.