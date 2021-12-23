‘Don’t amend laws in piecemeal manner’

Scaling the population peak in India
Senior Opposition MP and RSP leader NK Premachandran has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to correct the flaws in the conduct of Parliament to strengthen the credibility of Parliamentary democratic system.
He charged in a letter to Modi on Thursday that despite an assurance by the PM that Parliament is for debate, discussion, decision and dissent, and any matter can be discussed in the House in accordance with the Rules and Procedures, the Government did not follow any such Rules during the Winter Session that was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
Premachandran said in the letter, “It is quite unfortunate to note that Bills are pushed through in a hurried manner and passed without effective discussion,” citing the passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the introduction of the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021.
Even a crucial Bill like the Election laws Bill was introduced, considered and passed on the same day as supplementary list of business, though the Government had sufficient time after the Cabinet approval, he said.
Members were denied their democratic right to propose amendments when the Bill is passed on the same day it is introduced. “Government is bringing recurrent amendments to the existing laws in a piecemeal manner. The executive must foresee the shortcomings likely to arise on implementation of any law and plug the loopholes at the time of debate in the House on the basis of suggestions made by the Members instead of hurriedly passing the law. Therefore either bring in a comprehensive amendment Bill or a fresh comprehensive Bill with a long-term perspective,” Premachandran said.
He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Companies Law are subjected to amendments in every session of the Parliament. “This is a bad practice and inefficiency of the executive in legislative process,” he said.
He added that the Government has to be more proactive in having a detailed discussion in the House on Bills of vital public importance. Such Bills, he said, may be sent to the Committees after completing a general discussion instead of directly referring it to the Committees after introduction.
