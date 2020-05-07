‘Don’t leave animals out of Vizag gas leak relief operations’

Expressing shock over the incident of the gas leak that took place on Thursday from a polymer plant, People for Animals, Mercy for Animals India Foundation and Humane Society International/India, have requested the government to rescue animals too.

In a statement they said, “We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and are concerned for those who have been hospitalised and wish them a speedy recovery. At this time of crisis, we know that along with humanbeings, animals especially companion animals and livestock are affected. We request that the State government and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) not leave animals out of their relief operations.”

“While villages are being evacuated, it is must that animals be evacuated along with them. We urge that the district SPCA, which is headed by the District Collector, be allocated suitable funds to provide care and treatment of those animals who have been affected by this tragic incident. We offer our support in any manner possible to accelerate the action to help animals.”