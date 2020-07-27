Don’t lie about Chinese incursions: Rahul

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in yet another video message that people who are lying about Chinese entering India are the people who are not nationalistic. He said, as an Indian, his number one priority is the nation and its people.

He said it is now pretty clear that the Chinese have entered Indian territory. “This disturbs me. It makes frankly my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory? Now if you as a politician want me to keep quiet and lie to my people, when I'm absolutely convinced I see the satellite photos,” he said.

Speaking to the ex-army people, he said, he will not lie that the Chinese have not entered this country. “I don’t care if my whole career goes to hell. I’m not going to lie....” he said.