Don’t respond to job offers on social media: Cyber crime sleuths

Have you come across any advertisement on social media promising IT jobs in multi-national corporations(MNCs)? You’d better think twice before responding to such offers. Even if you have responded, don’t pay any fee, cyber crime sleuths say.

The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad have bust a racket and booked cases against three persons for luring people with misleading advertisements. Two of the three accused have been arrested.

Acting on a complaint by one Chidambara Rao, a resident of Nizampet locality in Hyderabad, cyber sleuths found that the three accused published posts, promising jobs in MNCs. They would ask those who responded to pay hefty amounts in order to process the job offers. In this particular case, the complainant was asked to pay ₹3.15 lakh. After the payment, the accused had stopped responding to the calls.

The accused claimed that they could provide jobs in companies like L&T and Wipro in various cities.

The police have asked job seekers not to respond to such fake advertisements that appear on various social media platforms.

“Don’t pay money if someone promises you a job in an MNC. You’d better cross-check the offers with the companies themselves,” the Cyberabad Police said.