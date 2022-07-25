hamburger

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

PTI | New Delhi, July 25 | Updated on: Jul 25, 2022
Droupadi Murmu being sworn-in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana in the Central Hall of Parliament

Droupadi Murmu being sworn-in as the 15th President of India by Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana in the Central Hall of Parliament | Photo Credit: -

Droupadi Murmu took the oath in the name of god in Hindi

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

She took the oath in the name of god in Hindi.

Published on July 25, 2022
