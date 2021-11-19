Drugmakers look to replicate success story of generics in innovative drugs

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Indian pharmaceuticals industry is geared up to replicate its generics success in the area of innovative drugs and new molecule development.
But this would require the government to address challenges such as a constrained innovation ecosystem, including funding limitations, complex regulatory systems and absence of robust collaboration between industry and academia, to foster research and development.
This was the core thought at a CEO panel attended by top-brass of six Indian drugmakers at the Global Innovation Summit 2021, organised by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).
“As the leader in generics space, we have reached thus far. Can we grow further with the same operations? No. Only with the innovation we can grow further and succeed to achieve the dream of becoming an industry of $130 billion by 2030,” said Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Cadila Healthcare Limited (Zydus Cadila). Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Glenn Saldanha of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; Nilesh Gupta of Lupin; Samina Hamied from Cipla; and Christopher Viehbacher, founding partner at Gurnet Point Capital, showcased emerging prospects in the areas of innovative biologicals and new molecules in a variety of therapeutic areas.
Shanghvi stated that the opportunity in innovation and new drug development is enormous and once successful, these products “will create a virtuous cycle and increase realisations for all companies. I look forward to creating an environment where we not only grow but we also become relevant in innovating in India”, he said.
The CEOs pointed to challenges ahead in terms of a robust innovation ecosystem in India. These included securing funding for innovation and easing the complex regulatory systems.
In order to foster innovation, an idea of creating biotech hubs was mooted as seen in other global markets, to which Glenmark’s Saldanha stressed the need for an initial impetus from the government in terms of creating the infrastructure for the innovation hubs.
The industry players called for a sense of urgency at all levels as was observed during the pandemic, when regulatory process was not just faster, but also played a role of handholding in developing crucial medicines, equipment and testing kits.
“Can that be a permanent feature? Can there be a better handholding in the process? Companies in India have a lot of capabilities but the problem lies in systems delaying things,” said Pankaj Patel.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...