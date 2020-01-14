E-City Habba at Electronics City, Bengaluru on January 17

Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) to hold the 2nd edition of E-City Habba on January 17 at Infosys Ground, Electronics City, Bengaluru from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The event is expected to feature performances by local talent, painting competitions, caricature artists along with eco-friendly stalls by artisans and NGOs and other attractions. The finale will feature a performance from the folk/fusion band, Swarathma.

The eco-friendly festival will be a completely green affair with no use of single-use plastic items. The event will also have free stalls for artisans and organisations working towards a sustainable environment.

E-City Habba provides a platform for ELCitizens to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of India and allows them to display their talents while creating a sense of belonging.

ELCITA also supports several governments and non-government environmental initiatives that can bring a more sustainable environment for all. It works towards ensuring that Electronics City is one of the best places to work and live in Bengaluru. It undertakes several initiatives to facilitate a healthy and societal life to its people. By hosting E-City Habba, ELCITA encourages people to showcase their talent and inspire the entire society to be a part of the socio-cultural ecosystem.