EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 21, 2019 Published on September 21, 2019

The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday. The poll panel has convened a press conference at noon today.

While the term of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

