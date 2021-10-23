Economy not yet out of the woods: Chidambaram

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Indian economy is not yet out of the woods and claims of a V-shaped recovery is premature, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said while delivering the R K Shanmugam Memorial Lecture organised by The Tamil Chamber of Commerce in Chennai on Saturday.
He said that India, in reality, is experiencing a two-speed K-shaped recovery where only about 10 per cent of the population has seen some increase in income while 40 per cent of the people have seen a sharp fall in income and are in financial distress. For the balance 50 per cent, it has been a status quo.
He quoted RBI report to state that demand has been sluggish, growth in bank deposits have dipped, household debt have risen, financial savings have declined and high fuel prices have crowded out other discretionary spending. Inequality, he added, has widened. “We are not yet in a recovery and the Government must understand it,” he said.
He emphasised that the economy has not even reached the levels of 2018-19, if one goes by the current fiscal first quarter numbers. “There is recovery only if we pass FY20 GDP numbers. In my view, It may not happen even in FY22.”
He also said that only one (private consumption) of the four engines of growth – private consumption, public investment, private investment and exports – is firing.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...