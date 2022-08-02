ED raids National Herald office among 12 locations in search of more money laundering evidence

After questioning Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches at 12 locations to dig out more evidence in National Herald money laundering case.

The searches added fresh fuel to ongoing acrimony between Congress and BJP, with the former accusing the ruling party of unleashing vendetta on the opposition. While the BJP refuted the charges by maintaining its position that the law would take its own course.

The ED sleuths raided the National Herald’s main office at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in the national capital and at 11 other locations simultaneously to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds, said officials.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that “It’s a political vendetta to purposely disturb Congress and tarnish its image... As per our constitution, it’s not right to intimidate the opposition parties”. He also stated that Congress won’t tolerate such intimidating tactics.