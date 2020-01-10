ELCOT given more time to make its SEZs in Madurai, Hosur operational

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The government has extended till May the letter of approval (LoA) given to two proposed IT/ITES Special Economic Zones being developed by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in Madurai and Hosur, as the developer has expressed its intention to operationalise both zones by then.
“Six companies including HCL, Satyam (Mahindra) and Chain-Sys Software have already acquired land in the SEZ in Vadapalanji, Madurai, and the Board of Approval’s (BoA) decision to extend the validity of the LoA till May 7 keeps alive their dream of setting up their units in the zone,” an official told BusinessLine.
HCL, for instance, is planning to develop the 60 acres of land allotted to it in the SEZ by constructing an IT building over 10 lakh sq ft, in the next three to five to five, according to inputs submitted to the BoA by the developer. The company’s other facility at Mudurai-Ilandhaikulam, covering 5.20 lakh sq ft, in the allotted 6.75 acres of land, is fully occupied and employs 3,500 people, he added.
Chain-Sys Software Exports Pvt Ltd, too, has obtained co-developer status and will construct a one-lakh sq feet building in the next three to five years in the SEZ, the developer stated.
The last extension given to both the ELCOT SEZs lapsed on May 7, 2019 but the government had not extended it as they did not qualify for more extensions under the earlier rules. However, with the recently-amended rules, the BoA, upon request in writing by the developer and after due examination of the case, may grant extension beyond the said period of ten years for a further period of a ten years, but not exceeding one year at a time.
“This means that even if the two SEZs, for reasons beyond their control, are not able to start operations by May 7, 2020, the BoA will have the discretion to grant more extensions,” the official said.
With investments in SEZs tapering off because of weak investment climate and uncertainty over whether the government would extend the sunset clause on the income-tax exemption under the scheme which will expire on March 31, 2020, the Commerce Ministry is exploring ways to give the SEZ scheme a boost.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal this week chaired a meeting to review the remaining recommendations of the Baba Kalyani report on SEZ policy of India; this was also attended by representatives from the Departments of Revenue and Legal Affairs.
“With the US challenging many of the incentives given to SEZs at the WTO on the ground that they are prohibited, the government is also looking at alternative sops,” the official said.
The objectives of the Baba Kalyani committee were to evaluate the SEZ policy and make it WTO-compatible, suggest measures to maximise utilisation of vacant land in SEZs and changes in the SEZ policy based on international experience, and merge the SEZ policy with other government schemes like coastal economic zones, Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, national industrial manufacturing zones and food and textile parks.
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...