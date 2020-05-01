National

Election Commission likely to hold Maharashtra legislative council polls on May 21:sources

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

Sources in the poll panel said a decision was taken on Friday to hold the polls before May 27

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hold polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21, sources said on Friday.

The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.

Sources in the poll panel said a decision was taken on Friday to hold the polls before May 27.

“They would be held on May 21,” a functionary said, adding that details are bring worked out.

The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during elections.

Published on May 01, 2020
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 creates a big hole in Kerala’s finances, accentuates stress