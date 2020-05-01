Election Commission likely to hold Maharashtra legislative council polls on May 21:sources

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The Election Commission (EC) is likely to hold polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21, sources said on Friday.
The polls were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari had requested the Election Commission on Thursday to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.
Sources in the poll panel said a decision was taken on Friday to hold the polls before May 27.
“They would be held on May 21,” a functionary said, adding that details are bring worked out.
The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during elections.
