Entrepreneurs hopeful of more job creation with Mangaluru plastic park

The Canara Plastic Manufacturers’ and Traders’ Association (CPMTA) has expressed hopes that the recent decision of the Central government to give in-principle approval for the establishment of a plastic park in Mangaluru will help improve employment creation opportunities in the region.
The recent meeting under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers accorded in-principle approval for the Karnataka government’s proposal of setting up of a plastic park in Mangaluru.
The State government was asked to submit a detailed project report to the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for expediting the grant of final approval to the plastic park project in Mangaluru.
BA Nazeer, President of CPMTA, told BusinessLine that more than 25 entrepreneurs have evinced interest in the establishment of their units in the proposed plastic park in the region.
The proposed park is likely to generate more than 1000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, he said.
Highlighting the opportunities for plastic manufacturing units in Mangaluru, he said CPMTA had requested the Central government to set up a plastic park in Mangaluru following the commissioning of polypropylene plant in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL).
Nazeer said the objective of the establishment of plastic park in Mangaluru is to increase the competitiveness, polymer absorption capacity and value addition in the domestic downstream plastic processing industry through adoption of modern research and development-led measures.
It also aims to increase investments in the sector through additions in capacity and production, creating quality infrastructure and other facilitation to ensure value addition and increase in exports.
The proposed park aims to achieve environmentally sustainable growth through innovative methods of waste management, recycling, etc he said.
The Central government will provide a grant-in-aid of ₹40 crore for this project. Initially, the project will be implemented in an area of 96.05 acres of land in Mangaluru through KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board), Nazeer said.
