‘Equal focus on development, welfare has made Telangana a model state’

The Telangana Government’s equal focus on development and welfare measures has made it a model State, B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, has said.

He was addressing newly recruited Junior Assistants, who are undergoing an Induction Training Program at the Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana.

Vinod Kumar said, “the State Government’s focus on irrigation, power generation, health infrastructure, quality education, and holistic development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has brought in multiple beneficial outcomes for different stakeholders.”

“It has in the process made Telangana a Model State, which is being emulated by other states,” he said.

Vinod Kumar said the abundant availability of power and water, transfer of money to accounts of farmers as a part of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, purchase of agricultural produce, and successful implementation of the Rythu Bima Scheme, have gaven a new-found confidence to farmers. It has boosted agricultural and other activities and led to the V-shaped recovery of the economy of Telangana State, following the second Covid wave.”

The implementation of innovative welfare schemes has led to the discovery of enduring solutions to problems of vulnerable sections of society, especially women.

“While people belonging to the middle and upper-middle classes have the resources to address their problems, their counterparts from the poorer sections of society, especially women and those who belong to the rural areas, need the continuous help of the Government,” he said.

He called upon youth to diversify and enrich their skill profiles and grab job opportunities in the informal sector, which is dominated by workers from other States.

Harpreet Singh, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, said, “in a short duration of seven years, following its multifarious achievements, Telangana is now well-known for Good Governance, Ease of Doing Business, and as a hot destination for the global IT sector companies.”