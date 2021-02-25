Etrio launches ‘E-lease’ model for electric three-wheeler at ₹6,300 month

Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, has launched ‘E-Lease,’ a leasing model for its newly-launched completely made-in-India cargo three-wheeler EV “Touro” Mini with a monthly rental starting from just ₹6,300 for three years.

The three-wheeler segment has been the front-runner in India’s all-electric mobility vision by contributing over 90 per cent of overall electric vehicle sales. However, the majority of the same has been led by the unorganised e-rickshaw market, with lead-acid batteries, poor build quality, numerous breakdowns and lack of stability of the product.

Also read: Meet the start-up warriors of the EV Age

Touro Mini is available in all the leading cities in India. It’s Mini cargo and passenger lithium-ion variants are available starting at a price of ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The lithium-ion variant ensures higher product life and also addresses the issue of range anxiety in customers.

Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio, said, “We have worked on numerous pilots with key clients ranging from Amplus EV, Zypp Electric, Lithion Power and others. The positive feedback on the product has reinforced our belief in significant value addition to the last-mile delivery market.”

Touro Mini has undergone pilot runs at leading e-commerce and logistics companies in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

With a minimum lock-in period of 18 months and by paying ₹20,000 as the first-month instalment, the vehicle will be made available to the customer for on-road use. The subsequent monthly EMIs start from ₹6,300 for the remaining tenure of 35 months.