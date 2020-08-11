Exorbitant Covid treatment charges: Telangana threatens to take over 50% beds in private hospitals

With criticism mounting from people against ‘fleecing’ of Covid-19 patients by private hospitals, the Telangana Government has threatened to take over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals if they don’t get their act right.

“We will not hesitate to take over 50 per cent of the beds, including in the ICU, if they don’t mend their ways,” Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

He asked the officials to get ready with a plan to offer treatment at the private hospitals if the situation warranted to take over the 50 per cent of beds there.

Scores of patients took to the social media to complain against exorbitant fee charged by some private hospitals.

The Health Minister asked the officials to set up an inquiry committee to look into the complaints received.

The Department has received 1,039 complaints so far. Most of the complaints are about exorbitant fee and collection of money without giving the bill.

Several people also complained against hospitals insisting on paying advance security deposits in the range of ₹3-4 lakh, and turning patients away if they don’t make the payments.

Some hospitals are not accepting credit card payments and insurance policies of patients, it was said.

The Opposition parties have also stepped up protests against the attitude of private hospitals.

