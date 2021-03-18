‘Expanding vaccination to those above 18 will help curb malpractices’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As reports of vaccine wastage and malpractices come to light, an online survey has found acceptance for expanding vaccine coverage to those over 18 years.
This could help curb both wastage and a situation where people not eligible for the vaccine were given the same for a higher price than what has been allowed by the government.
About 30 per cent of citizens who participated in the online survey said some healthcare professionals were seen influencing or providing false certification to qualify people as co-morbid or health or frontline workers, said LocalCircles, a community social media platform.
Of the 10,200-odd responses from across the country, about 70 per cent said they did not experience or observe irregularities. But the remaining said they observed influencing or certification by healthcare professionals to qualify someone as co-morbid or as a health or frontline worker; overcharging to qualify someone; and the administration of leftover doses to those using influence or providing monetary gratification.
A part of the problem, as pointed out by the medical fraternity, was that once opened the vials must be used within a few hours to avoid wastage.
About 75 per cent of about 8,600-odd responses were in favour of the government opening vaccination to those above 18 of years by permitting private labs and hospitals vaccinate in the after hours even if it was for a higher price.
Some citizens said that wastages can be addressed by optimisation and scheduling algorithms. Some others suggested that the government open vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at private hospitals and labs that are willing to do the same after 6 pm and for slightly extra charges.
“This, according to people, will lead to faster vaccination of the population and put an end to the malpractices reported,” the note said. The slightly higher charges will cover healthcare staff compensation for working in after hours. And some of the doses going waste could also be reduced, they said.
Pointing out that an earlier survey by them had found people willing to pay up to ₹600 for two doses of the vaccine, LocalCircles said “a price like ₹600 could be a fair price for after-hours vaccination at a private facility while they would continue charging ₹500 during regular working hours.”
