Expo 2020 Dubai: India to project its fightback against Covid-19, emergence as global business hub

India’s fightback against Covid-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at ‘Expo 2020 Dubai’ starting October 1, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
“India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5-trillion economy,” said Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam at a press briefing on Thursday.
The India pavilion at the expo will see participation from number of Indian States which will display their culture, tradition and business together with the top corporate groups from India, and public sector companies. “Large number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit India pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host number of cultural events,” the Secretary said.
The expo will have participants from 192 nations and Indian States and Central Ministries and Departments are expected to get into a number of MoUs with trading partners during the six-month event.
The India pavilion will be a four-story structure divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.
