FACT to set up oxygen plants in Kerala and UP

To support the fight against Covid-19, FACT has ordered five PSA Oxygen plants to augment the oxygen availability amidst acute pandemic crisis.

Under the administrative control of the Department of Fertilizers, the PSU has ordered four plants for Kerala and one for Uttar Pradesh which is facing an acute shortage of oxygen.

The oxygen plants for Kerala are planned based on the requirement from the State Government. Of these two units are intended for the hospitals in Ernakulam district, one for Kozhikode and one for Kannur.

With this, each of the government hospitals under the project will have a captive oxygen generation facility and will help in strengthening the public health system. The company also provided oxygen cylinders to Vadavukode -Puthercruz panchayat for upgrading their FLT for treatment of Covid patients, a press release said.