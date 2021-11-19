Farm Laws: SC appointed panel to meet in Delhi to discuss making the report public

Members of the Supreme Court (SC) appointed panel on farm laws will meet in New Delhi against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw the farm laws.

“This is a disastrous decision by the government. The government should have at least allowed debate and discussions on the SC-appointed committee report. I am on the way to New Delhi. I will meet other members to discuss the government’s decision and making the report public” said one of the Committee members Anil Ghanwat speaking to BusinessLine.

On January 12, the SC suspended implementing the three laws and appointed a four-member committee of experts. The committee was given a mandate “to listen to the grievances of the farmers on the farm laws and the views of the government and make recommendations”. In March this year, the Committee submitted its report to the SC.

Political decision

“The decision to withdraw farm laws is 100 per cent political and taken against the backdrop of the State elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. However, this decision will have a long-term impact on Indian farmers and no government will dare to bring any reforms at least for the next 50 years” said Ghanwat, the leader of Shetkari Sanghatana, the apex farmers’ body in Maharashtra.

The Shetkari Sanghatana has been supporting farm laws saying that these laws would stop the exploitation of farmers. Now, as the government has decided to withdraw laws, the exploitation of farmers would continue at all levels, said Ghanwat.

“When Congress tried to introduce farm reforms, it was the BJP who opposed it, and now the Congress and other parties created hurdles in reforms. It is all about politics and not the welfare of farmers. In the game of elections and popular politics, farmers’ welfare has been always sacrificed” Ghanwat added.