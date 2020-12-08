Farmer’s protest: Amit Shah steps in, government reaches out with MSP

Amid the Bharat Bandh against three central farm laws on Tuesday, there was outreach towards the farmers from Home Minister Amit Shah while the farmers dug in their heels pushing for repeal of all the three laws as also legalising MSPs.

Some farm organisations were not willing even to engage with the Government which seemed willing to cede ground on some crucial issues including ensuring a level-playing field between the APMC zones and unregulated trade areas by bringing in a cess/tax regime, bringing in the new market/contract regime under the judicial process and guarantees with regard to MSP.

There was confusion with regard to venue with some farm leaders reaching the Home Minister’s residence, while the meeting was actually being held in an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) guest house.

A section of the 13 leaders who decided to meet the Home Minister, especially the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader from western Uttar Pradesh Rakesh Tikait, were more amenable to the Government’s outreach while others, like Rudru Singh Mansa, said before meeting the Home Minister, “We want a simple ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ from the Government on whether they are repealing these black laws. We are not going to be confused about anything.

Meanwhile, mainstream Opposition party leaders stayed away from the protest sites although almost all opposition parties supported the Bharat Bandh call. Opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Rahul Gandhi have decided to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

“It was a conscious decision on our part to stay away from the protest sites. The farmer groups have also told us that they want it this way. So, we have no party banners at the protest sites. However, our MPs are there as parliamentarians to show solidarity. We do not want to politicise the issue. It is not just the Left parties but all opposition that has taken this call that except our MPs, no leader will join the farmers,” said CPM, General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury.

A delegation of farmers and Left leaders including K KRagesh, CPM MP from Rajya Sabha and joint secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, P Krishnaprashad, Mariam Dhavale, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Vikram Singh, Surekha of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Sathvir Singh of Construction Workers Federation of India were detained at Bilaspur in Gurgaon while protesting against the farm laws and in support of the Bharat Bandh.