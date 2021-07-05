Farmers to protest in front of Parliament during Monsoon Session

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella forum of protesting farmers’ outfits, has prepared detailed plans for the protest in front of Parliament on July 22 demanding withdrawal of the three farm reform laws.

The SKM said the leaders of BJP and allied parties should understand the root cause of farmers’ anger, instead of complaining about its expression. The SKM has also given a call for a nationwide protest on July 8 against increase in fuel prices.

As the monsoon session starts from July 19, the farmers organisation has decided that, “Starting from July 22,, every day, five protestors from each organisation associated with SKM will protest outside the Parliament. SKM will also write to Opposition parties to highlight their demands,” it said in a statement.

“We want the Opposition Parties to ensure that the farmers’ agitation and its demands become the main issue and that the government is brought under pressure to fulfill our demands. We do not want the Opposition to create ruckus or just walk out from the proceedings, but engage constructively inside the Parliament, while farmers protest outside,” they added.

On July 8, the SKM will raise demands such as “halving prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas”, along with “repeal three central farm laws” and “enact a MSP guarantee law for all commodities.”

“It is known that 65 per cent of the fuel prices being paid by common citizens goes to the government as taxes. The fuel prices in India right now are significantly higher than in other countries including our neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In fact, aviation fuel is cheaper than the fuel that ordinary consumers like farmers have to use. Citizens cannot continue to bear this burden, and the nation-wide protests are being organised in this context,” they claimed.