Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired a consultative committee meeting on financial inclusion and suggested special outreach camps in credit-deficient districts in each state.

In the meeting of the committee attached to the Ministry of Finance on 'Financial Inclusion: Progress and Prospects', deliberations were also held on progress under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Jan Suraksha schemes, and Mudra Yojana.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman suggested to identify credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps in those districts," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Proactive engagement

During the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggested holding a special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting between July 15 to August 15 and inviting Member of Parliament from such district to further brainstorm ideas towards financial inclusion by opening Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts for those still outside bank reach.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministers of State for Finance P Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, Members of Parliament of the Consultative Committee from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, besides the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and Financial Services Secretary and officials from Public Sector Banks, among others.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman requested all the MPs to proactively participate in #FinancialInclusion efforts and guide banks and financial institutions for their effective implementation in their constituencies," the ministry tweeted.

While appreciating the efforts of the government towards financial inclusion, Members of Parliament gave various inputs related to the financial inclusion initiatives of the government, it added.