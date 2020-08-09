Fire at Covid care centre in Vijayawada kills 10

Ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives in a fire mishap at a Covid care centre in Vijayawada in the early hours on Sunday. According to the police, the fire broke out – probably due to a short circuit – at Hotel Swarna Palace, which is being used as a Covid care centre by Vijayawada-based Ramesh Hospital on lease.

There were 31 Covid-19 patients in the hotel at the time of the mishap, along with 6 others, including medical and support staff when the mishap happened around 5 am this morning.

“The remaining 21 patients and six staff are safe,” AP Minister Alla Nani told newspersons.

The State government formed a panel to probe the incident. “All possible causes, including short-circuit, are being examined. Severe action will be taken on those responsible for the tragedy,” said the Minister.

Ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

He directed the officials to extend all possible support to the victims’ families and ensure better medical care to those patients who have been shifted to a privae hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the fire mishap, and spoke to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and has offered all possible help and support from the Centre.