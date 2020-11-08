Firecracker ban: Delhi Police cancels all temporary licenses

The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police in the national capital has directed all its district DCPs to treat as “cancelled” all the temporary licenses issued from their districts for bursting and sale of firecrackers.

This follows letter from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) which banned bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 this year in the territory of NCT of Delhi.In case of any violation, proper legal action may be taken and data be maintained on the action taken in this regard, a communiqué to all District DCPs said.

It maybe recalled that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had few days back announced complete ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers in the NCT of Delhi between November 7-30.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Friday cautioned that bursting or selling firecrackers in the national capital this festival season can attract fine of upto ₹1 lakh. Action will be taken under The Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1981.

Rai had also said that a meeting has been convened for Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban. Representatives of the environment department, DPCC and the Delhi Police are expected to attend this meeting.