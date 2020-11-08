Firecracker ban: Delhi Police cancels all temporary licenses

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The office of the Joint Commissioner of Police in the national capital has directed all its district DCPs to treat as “cancelled” all the temporary licenses issued from their districts for bursting and sale of firecrackers.
This follows letter from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) which banned bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30 this year in the territory of NCT of Delhi.In case of any violation, proper legal action may be taken and data be maintained on the action taken in this regard, a communiqué to all District DCPs said.
It maybe recalled that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had few days back announced complete ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers in the NCT of Delhi between November 7-30.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had on Friday cautioned that bursting or selling firecrackers in the national capital this festival season can attract fine of upto ₹1 lakh. Action will be taken under The Air (prevention and control of pollution) Act 1981.
Rai had also said that a meeting has been convened for Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban. Representatives of the environment department, DPCC and the Delhi Police are expected to attend this meeting.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...