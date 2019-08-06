Five killed, 11 hurt in massive fire in Delhi’s Okhla area

Five people were killed and 11 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar area, in Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

According to the fire department, information regarding the incident was received at around 2.30 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire occurred in a four-storey residential building due to short circuit in electric metres, which was doused by 5.25 am, they said.

Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Zakir Nagar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the cause of the deadly fire in the city’s Zakir Nagar area will be probed and that he would be visiting the spot.

“Shocked to know about the loss of lives in Zakir Nagar fire. I am inspecting the incident spot & Del govt will provide all help to affected families. Cause of fire will be probed,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.