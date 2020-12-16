National

Foreign aid to PM Cares Fund: Congress asks Modi to furnish details

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

Congress’s media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress has asked ten questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the foreign donations to PM Cares Fund. The party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that the case of donations from abroad is intriguing.

"Why did Indian Embassies publicise & receive donation to PM Cares Fund? Why was the Fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?," he asked.

He wanted Modi to answer how much money was received from Pakistan and who donated to the fund from the neighbouring country. "Which are the two companies in Qatar donating to the Fund and how many Crores were received? How many thousand crores were received in Fund from 27 foreign countries?," Surjewala tweeted.

He asked whether there was a quid pro quo with NISSEI ASB between donation and restarting their factory. "Why were the 27 Indian Embassies advertising the Fund through 'closed Channels, not in Public Domain', when Fund is not a ‘Public Authority’ within RTI?" Surjewala said.

He asked the reason for exempting the Fund from the preview of FCRA. "Isn’t it the only exception in India for a Charitable trust? Why this special treatment? Why is the Fund then not a ‘Public Authority’? Why is Fund not audited by CAG or GOI and report made public as substantial foreign donations were received?," the Congress leader added.

