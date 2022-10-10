Soon after completing his tenure as Meghalaya Governor on October 4, Satya Pal Malik was examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over allegations that he had was offered ₹300 crore bribe to clear files during his earlier stint at Raj Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI sources said as of now he was not examined as an accused but on the charges levelled against him.

The CBI, based on complaints by the J&K authorities had registered two different FIRs and carried out searches at 14 locations, including at Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Darbhanga. While in one FIR, the CBI is probing into charges of irregularities committed to award a contract for J&K employees health care insurance to a private firm and suspicious release of about ₹ 60 crore in 2017-18. The other pertains to a contract worth about ₹2,200 crore given to a private firm for carrying out civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) in 2019.

Malik, who has been openly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modia and the BJP, was first appointed as Bihar Governor in September 2017 before he was shifted to Jammu and Kashmir a year later. Malik was the Governor when the Centre revoked the J&K's special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He was subsequently moved to Meghalaya in 2020 and remained there till October 4.