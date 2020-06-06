Fresh 210 Covid-19 cases in AP, tally climbs to 4,460

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
Coronavirus cases rose sharply by 210 to 4,460 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, while the toll due to the infection stood at 73.
The state government stopped releasing any details about the cases though new hotspots were emerging by the day in almost every district.
‘Jaggery town’ Anakapalle near Visakhapatnam reported at least 18 Covid-19 cases in one day, though it remained Corona-free all these days, sources here said.
In the state Secretariat here, five more coronavirus cases were added as employees of different departments tested positive n the last 24 hours.
Employees Association leaders said an employee each in Planning, RTGS, Revenue and Municipal Administration departments tested positive for the virus.
Four other Secretariat staffers had already tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the week.
The Secretariat has now become the latest hotspot for coronavirus even as the state government made it mandatory for all employees and visitors to install ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile App in their phones for entering the premises.
Of the 210 fresh cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Saturday, 161 were state residents and 41 were those who came from other states.
Also, eight foreign returnees also tested positive, the Covid-19 bulletin said.
So far, 2,601 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment.
There are a total of 1,786 active cases in the state.
The number of tests conducted touched 4,36,335 with a positivity rate of 1.02 per cent.
