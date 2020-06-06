National

Fresh 210 Covid-19 cases in AP, tally climbs to 4,460

PTI Amaravati(AP) | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020
Barricades were put up on Eluru Road at Red Zone area of Machavaram during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Vijayawada on May 2, 2020. (FILE PHOTO)

Coronavirus cases rose sharply by 210 to 4,460 in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, while the toll due to the infection stood at 73.

The state government stopped releasing any details about the cases though new hotspots were emerging by the day in almost every district.

‘Jaggery town’ Anakapalle near Visakhapatnam reported at least 18 Covid-19 cases in one day, though it remained Corona-free all these days, sources here said.

In the state Secretariat here, five more coronavirus cases were added as employees of different departments tested positive n the last 24 hours.

Employees Association leaders said an employee each in Planning, RTGS, Revenue and Municipal Administration departments tested positive for the virus.

Four other Secretariat staffers had already tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the week.

The Secretariat has now become the latest hotspot for coronavirus even as the state government made it mandatory for all employees and visitors to install ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile App in their phones for entering the premises.

Of the 210 fresh cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Saturday, 161 were state residents and 41 were those who came from other states.

Also, eight foreign returnees also tested positive, the Covid-19 bulletin said.

So far, 2,601 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

There are a total of 1,786 active cases in the state.

The number of tests conducted touched 4,36,335 with a positivity rate of 1.02 per cent.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Andhra Pradesh
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu caps Covid-19 treatment charges in private hospitals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.