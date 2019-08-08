Fresh landslips on Bengaluru-Mangaluru rail route

South Western Railway zone has reported fresh landslips on ghat section between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road stations on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

A press release said here on Thursday that the inclement weather and heavy winds in ghat section on the route have led to landslips at multiple places. Following this, several passenger trains on the route were cancelled between August 6 and 7.

While restoration work was under way at the location on August 6, fresh landslips were reported from five more locations between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road stations on Thursday.

Debris of more than 25,000 cubic meters, boulders, and trees have fallen on the railway track. Railway staff, contract labours, and earth excavating machines are working round-the-clock to restore the tracks, it said.

Yedakumeri between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road stations recorded the highest rainfall of 316 mm in a single day on August 7, the release said.