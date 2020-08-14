National

Gold case: ED seeks permission to grill Sivasankar again

V Sajeev Kumar/Vinson Kurian | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

M Sivasankar

The Directorate of Enforcement has sought the permission of a court here to further interrogate M Sivasankar who was suspended as Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The ED made the submission before the Special Court for Economic Offences in Kochi on Friday based on the statement given by Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the case.

The ED stated that during questioning, Swapna Suresh had revealed her closeness with the Sivasankar. The latter was fully aware that her integrity was questionable. This has made further questioning of Sivasankar inevitable.

It has also been revealed that when the State machinery was in the UAE from October 17 to 21, 2018 seeking assistance from Indians based there for flood relief, Swapna Suresh had meetings with the then secretary to the Chief Minister. All these warrant further questioning also of Swapna Suresh and the other two accused in the custody of ED.

There is sufficient evidence to deduce that she had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister, the ED submitted before the court.

Under the circumstances, the court may be pleased to remand the accused Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair into ED custody for a further period of four days in the interest of justice, it added.

The court has extended the custody of the three to August 17 after considering the plea.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs had questioned Sivasankar in the case.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 14, 2020
terrorism (crime)
courts and legal
Kerala
crime, law and justice
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.