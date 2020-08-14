Gold case: ED seeks permission to grill Sivasankar again

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
The Directorate of Enforcement has sought the permission of a court here to further interrogate M Sivasankar who was suspended as Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister in connection with the gold smuggling case.
The ED made the submission before the Special Court for Economic Offences in Kochi on Friday based on the statement given by Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the case.
The ED stated that during questioning, Swapna Suresh had revealed her closeness with the Sivasankar. The latter was fully aware that her integrity was questionable. This has made further questioning of Sivasankar inevitable.
It has also been revealed that when the State machinery was in the UAE from October 17 to 21, 2018 seeking assistance from Indians based there for flood relief, Swapna Suresh had meetings with the then secretary to the Chief Minister. All these warrant further questioning also of Swapna Suresh and the other two accused in the custody of ED.
There is sufficient evidence to deduce that she had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister, the ED submitted before the court.
Under the circumstances, the court may be pleased to remand the accused Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair into ED custody for a further period of four days in the interest of justice, it added.
The court has extended the custody of the three to August 17 after considering the plea.
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs had questioned Sivasankar in the case.
