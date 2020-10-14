‘Governments must immediately pay dues to industries’

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex body of industrialists and businesses in the Pune region, has demanded that the State and the Central government departments must immediately pay dues to industries that are passing through a rough period due to extended lockdowns ensued by Covid-19.

Newly elected MCCIA President Sudhir Mehta told BusinessLinethat various industries have fulfilled the orders given by government departments but have not received payments for the same.

He said industries are facing challenges of delayed government payments. “Government must focus on timely payment,” said Mehta, adding that instead of grants and other concessions, payment of pending bills will give a boost to the industrial sector.

“MSMEs are facing liquidity and solvency problems. The government has taken the effort to address liquidity issues but industries can’t depend on the government to resolve solvency problems. Industries have to find a way to increase revenue, reorient and find new avenues and opportunities” said Mehta, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Pinnacle Industries.

Mehta added that MCCIA is connecting companies to ensure that the demand and supply needs are met. “We hope things will get better. But lives and livelihood, both are important.”

Survey

Meanwhile, in its sixth survey, MCCIA found that current the level of production by surveyed companies has gone up from 50 per cent in August to 55 per cent in September 2020. On average, the surveyed companies said the number of employees working has gone up from 56 per cent in August to 67 per cent in September 2020.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were in January 2020. Compared with 15 per cent of respondents in August, 22 per cent of the respondents now said that they expect their production levels to go back to pre-Covid levels in less than three months; 55 per cent of the respondents said they expect it to take 3-9 months, and 24 per cent said they could not comment on it at the moment.