Govt approves proposal to construct 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY (Urban)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved 708 proposals for construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). The decision was taken at the 54th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). These houses are proposed to be constructed across Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership verticals.
This is the first CSMC meeting during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by 13 States/UTs. “The demand for sanction has saturated in all States/UTs. Utilisation of unused funds and ensuring completion of the projects within stipulated time is our prime focus now,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA.
With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 112.4 lakh and so far, 82.5 lakh have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered. Total investment under the Mission is ₹7.35-lakh crore including Central assistance of ₹1.81-lakh crore of which ₹96,067 crore have been released.
In addition, PMAY-U Awards 2021 - 100 Days Challenge’ was also launched by Mishra. The awards are given to recognise the outstanding contribution and performances by States, Union Territories (UTs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and beneficiaries for successful implementation of the Mission.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...