Govt approves proposal to construct 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY (Urban)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved 708 proposals for construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U). The decision was taken at the 54th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC). These houses are proposed to be constructed across Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership verticals.

This is the first CSMC meeting during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by 13 States/UTs. “The demand for sanction has saturated in all States/UTs. Utilisation of unused funds and ensuring completion of the projects within stipulated time is our prime focus now,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA.

With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 112.4 lakh and so far, 82.5 lakh have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered. Total investment under the Mission is ₹7.35-lakh crore including Central assistance of ₹1.81-lakh crore of which ₹96,067 crore have been released.

In addition, PMAY-U Awards 2021 - 100 Days Challenge’ was also launched by Mishra. The awards are given to recognise the outstanding contribution and performances by States, Union Territories (UTs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and beneficiaries for successful implementation of the Mission.