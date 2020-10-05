‘Govt destabilising food security system, PDS, MSP’

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
On the second day of the Kheti Bachao Yatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against the Centre over the three Farm Acts. He also claimed that the other three major measures taken by the Narendra Modi government – demonetisation, the GST and the lockdown — were aimed at facilitating the corporate takeover of the informal economy.
Modi is now trying to destabilise the food security mechanism in the country. “Covid-19 is there in almost every home. What was the tearing hurry to bring these three Farm Acts? Why didn’t the government wait for six months or one year? It is because Modi thinks that this is the right time to further burden the workers and peasants. He thinks that they will not be able to withstand the Covid crisis if burdened with the three Acts now. He has done this for making the ground clear for Ambani and Adani,” the Wayanad MP accused.
He said the market system in villages was developed using the tax paid by farmers. “Modi is not strengthening this system. He is not providing new markets. He will not provide better public distribution system. He will not guarantee Minimum Support Prices. If he does this, Ambanis and Adanis will not be able to maximise their profits,” Gandhi charged.
Gandhi’s rally will reach Haryana on Tuesday. The ML Khattar government in Haryana meanwhile warned Gandhi that he will not be allowed to hold rallies if he brings people from Punjab to the State.
